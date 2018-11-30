Dixon (knee) could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. "[Dixon is] real close," coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "I think he's also an option for Sunday. We'll see if he's out there or not. We'd have to make the roster work as well."

The Ravens' decision two weeks ago to use one of its two designated-to-return spots on Dixon was a curious one, given that the team already had four running backs on the roster. However, injuries have since hit the Baltimore backfield with both Alex Collins (foot) and Gus Edwards (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Edwards seems the likelier of the two to play, but if Collins is unavailable, it could prompt the Ravens to bring Dixon back into the mix. In such a scenario, Dixon would likely only draw light snaps as a change-of-pace option behind Edwards. Dixon might also rank as a lesser priority than Ty Montgomery, who showed some impressive skills as both a pass catcher (three receptions for 13 yards) and rusher (eight carries for 51 yards) while working as the top backup to Edwards in the Week 12 win over the Raiders.