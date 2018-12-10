Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Could see role grow
Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Dixon's role to grow, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Gus Edwards is doing solid work in the lead role with 4.8 yards per carry, but he only has one touchdown and one reception all season, with a long gain of 19 yards on 92 carries. Dixon has added an element of explosiveness in two games since his activation from injured reserve, taking 16 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 27 yards. With Ty Montgomery also getting some snaps -- especially on passing downs -- the Baltimore backfield is turning into a three-headed mess. Dixon might actually offer the best mix of skills, but there's no assurance regarding workload for Week 15 against Tampa Bay.
