Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Designated to return from IR
The Ravens have designated Dixon (knee) to return from injured reserve, and he has been cleared to practice Friday.
It's not clear how much practice time Dixon will need before being added back on the Ravens' roster, but he has already been on injured reserve for eight weeks, so he can presumably be activated at any point. Dixon's expected role is a bit uncertain with three veteran running backs already on the Ravens' roster, but he did see 28 snaps in Week 1 while Javorius Allen took 38 and Alex Collins 34, so there's a good chance he factors into the mix in some fashion once he is ready to go.
