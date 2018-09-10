Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Doesn't practice Monday
Dixon (knee) didn't practice Monday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
After limping off the field in the waning moments of Sunday's demolition of the Bills, Dixon was diagnosed with a knee injury of unknown severity. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com that Dixon, along with cornerback Maurice Canady, are tending to "nicks." With a Thursday matchup in Cincinnati incoming, Dixon doesn't have much time to prove his health for Week 2. If he's unable to suit up, the Ravens will rely on Alex Collins and Javorius Allen to fuel the ground game.
