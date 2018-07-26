Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Exits practice early
Dixon departed Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon headed to the locker room about 40 minutes into the session with a trainer by his side. The Ravens should soon provide clarification on what prompted his early exit, but a setback of any length of time won't help Dixon's case for opening the season with any sort of meaningful role in the team's rushing attack.
