Dixon departed Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon headed to the locker room about 40 minutes into the session with a trainer by his side. The Ravens should soon provide clarification on what prompted his early exit, but a setback of any length of time won't help Dixon's case for opening the season with any sort of meaningful role in the team's rushing attack.

