Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Exits Sunday's game
Dixon (unspecified injury) limped off the field with trainers late in Sunday's game against the Bills, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports .
Prior to his exit from the contest, Dixon had carried 13 times for 44 yards and a TD in a game in which the Ravens utterly dominated the Bills. Alex Collins and Javorius Allen thus currently profile as the team's top healthy backs.
