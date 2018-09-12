Dixon, who sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills, is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beyond labeling Dixon a non-participant for their first two practices of the week, the Ravens have yet to comment on the extent of the injury the running back sustained in Week 1, during which he compiled 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Knee troubles are nothing new for Dixon, who missed the first four games of his rookie campaign due to an injury of that nature and was sidelined for the entire 2017 season with a torn meniscus. Baltimore should offer further clarity on Dixon's outlook when it releases its final practice report of the week Wednesday, but it appears safe to rule the 24-year-old out for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, and perhaps several more contests to follow.