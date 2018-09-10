Dixon is dealing with a knee injury and is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Dixon is still awaiting a definitive diagnosis of his injury after limping off the field in the closing minutes of Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills. If he in fact needs to miss time, look for the Ravens to promote one of Gus Edwards, De'Lance Turner or Christopher Ezeala from the practice squad. Baltimore otherwise has just two running backs on the active roster, Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Dixon had a 13-44-1 rushing line in Week 1, but he didn't get any touches until Baltimore took a 40-point lead in the third quarter.