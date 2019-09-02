Dixon suffered a fractured knee, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Placed on injured reserve over the weekend, Dixon is expected to be waived/injured in the coming days. Coach John Harbaugh said the 2016 fourth-round pick will be moving on from the Ravens, though the nature of his injury suggests Dixon won't be able to play in games anytime soon, even if he finds an interested team.

