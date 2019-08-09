Dixon ran for 21 yards on four carries during Thursday's 29-0 win over Jacksonville.

Veteran acquisition Mark Ingram did not carry the ball Thursday and so Dixon mixed in with Gus Edwards during Baltimore's first couple of drives. He stayed behind long enough to pop off a 16-yard gain with Trace McSorley at quarterback. It'll be worth watching in the next few weeks whether Baltimore keeps Dixon in the shuffle when Ingram is in the mix, or if Dixon will be relegated to a more traditional third-string role as the preseason moves on.

