Dixon (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Dixon left Thursday's practice after tweaking his hamstring, and while the injury isn't believed to be serious, it will keep him off the field for at least one day. After missing all of last season with a torn meniscus, the 2016 fourth-round pick figures to compete with Javorius Allen for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind incumbent starter Alex Collins.

