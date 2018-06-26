Dixon may push Javorius Allen for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano reports.

Allen is a strong pass blocker and a decent pass catcher with a track record of staying healthy, but his subpar career mark of 3.8 YPC might actually overstate his running ability. Dixon, on the other hand, averaged 4.3 yards on 88 carries as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2016, but he then missed all of last season with a torn meniscus, the second significant knee injury of his pro career. The two will now compete behind incumbent lead back Alex Collins, whose limitations in the passing game allowed Allen and Danny Woodhead (retired) to combine for 79 receptions last year. Dixon may be the only one of the bunch with three-down potential, but he's also the one without a well-defined strength, which could make him vulnerable if the Ravens become enamored with one of their undrafted rookies in the backfield. For what it's worth, Dixon has been healthy all offseason, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the third-year back looked good at OTAs.