Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Lands on IR
Dixon (undisclosed) was place on injured reserve Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It's a bit strange to see Dixon hit injured reserve without any information regarding what sort of the injury, but considering he'll miss the entire 2019 season it's clear it's serious. Justice Hill stands to benefit the most from Dixon's absence, as the rookie running back is expected to heavily factor in as a receiving back -- a role Dixon would have likely split had he not suffered the undisclosed injury.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Caps preseason with 66 yards•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Returns from knee issue•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Misses two more practices•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be on roster bubble•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Gains 21 yards in opener•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...