Dixon (undisclosed) was place on injured reserve Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's a bit strange to see Dixon hit injured reserve without any information regarding what sort of the injury, but considering he'll miss the entire 2019 season it's clear it's serious. Justice Hill stands to benefit the most from Dixon's absence, as the rookie running back is expected to heavily factor in as a receiving back -- a role Dixon would have likely split had he not suffered the undisclosed injury.

