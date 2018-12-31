Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Leads way on ground
Dixon carried the ball 12 times for 117 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns. He also added one reception for two yards.
Dixon split work evenly with Gus Edwards and posted his second-highest carry total of the season. However, it was by far his best yardage output, paced by four rushes of over 10 yards. As has become the story of his career, Dixon's season was derailed by a knee injury, though when he was on the field he performed admirably, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 60 rushing attempts. He'll be entering the final year of his contract in 2019, and if he can remain healthy, he figures to maintain at least some role in the Ravens' backfield.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Maintains modest role•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Sees slight bump in workload•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: No competition for backup carries•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Could see role grow•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Makes most of opportunity•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Nets nine touches in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...