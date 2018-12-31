Dixon carried the ball 12 times for 117 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns. He also added one reception for two yards.

Dixon split work evenly with Gus Edwards and posted his second-highest carry total of the season. However, it was by far his best yardage output, paced by four rushes of over 10 yards. As has become the story of his career, Dixon's season was derailed by a knee injury, though when he was on the field he performed admirably, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 60 rushing attempts. He'll be entering the final year of his contract in 2019, and if he can remain healthy, he figures to maintain at least some role in the Ravens' backfield.