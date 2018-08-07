Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Leaves practice again
Dixon was removed from Tuesday's practice early, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon returned from a hamstring injury Saturday and made it through three practices without incident, but it now appears he either suffered a setback or a new injury. Coming off a season lost to a torn meniscus, the 2016 fourth-round draft pick hasn't logged enough time on the practice field to make his case for a role in the Baltimore offense. Javorius Allen may end up unchallenged in the No. 2 running back spot.
