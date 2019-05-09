Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Left on roster bubble
Dixon will need to compete for a roster spot this summer, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
With fourth-round pick Justice Hill joining free-agent signee Mark Ingram in the Baltimore backfield, Dixon will probably be the odd man out -- rather than Gus Edwards -- if the team decides to carry just three running backs. The Ravens could keep four if Dixon establishes value on special teams, and there's always a chance injuries thin out the herd this summer. The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract with just 18 NFL appearances to his name, but he did average 5.6 yards on 60 carries in six games last season.
