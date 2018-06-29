Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Looking to re-establish role
Dixon currently slots in as the Ravens' No. 3 running back behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, Sarah Ellison of the team's official site reports.
Suspension and injury issues combined to keep Dixon off the field during the 2017 regular season, but the 2016 fourth-rounder is now past the meniscus tear that derailed his sophomore pro campaign. For now, Collins sits atop the team's running back depth chart, but at the very least, Dixon -- who impressed down the stretch as a rookie - figures to push Allen for the No. 2 slot, as well potentially eat into Collins' workload as the 2018 campaign grinds along. Dixon thus profiles as a decent-late round fantasy dart who is largely flying under these days based on his average draft position.
