Dixon ran the ball eight times for 28 yards, adding 20 more yards on two receptions (three targets) in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

Dixon also lost a fumble, but it was otherwise a solid showing for the backup. Gus Edwards has clearly become the top rushing option out of the backfield for Baltimore, limiting Dixon's upside on a weekly basis. The latter has been averaging right around 10 touches over the past four weeks, creating some deep-league value (but nothing more) heading into Week 17's matchup with the Browns.