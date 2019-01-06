Dixon rushed six times for 13 yards and brought in all three targets for 53 yards in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

With the Ravens falling behind early and trailing wire to wire, the running game was increasingly marginalized as the afternoon wore on. However, Dixon found a way to make an impact as a receiver at a critical juncture, notching all three of his grabs on the day during a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Michael Crabtree's second touchdown catch of the period. Dixon did commit a costly fumble early, however, having the ball stripped at his own 12-yard line by Melvin Ingram with 9:39 remaining in the first. That miscue ultimately led to the Chargers' first three points of the day. Dixon will now begin preparations for a contract season in 2019, when he'll look to continue establishing himself as a viable complementary three-down option to rookie Gus Edwards in the backfield.