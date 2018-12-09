Dixon had eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown with one catch for 21 yards on his lone target in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Gus Edwards once again led the way with 16 carries for 67 yards, but Dixon continued to make his case after gaining 37 yards on eight carries the previous week against Atlanta. Limited by injuries and suspension to this point in his career, Dixon is finally getting a chance to show why the Ravens keep giving him chances. Granted, his timeshare role will make it tough to produce on a consistent basis, with Ty Montgomery also getting backfield snaps in Baltimore. The Ravens do get a favorable Week 15 home matchup against Tampa Bay.