Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be activated from IR
Coach John Harbaugh said Dixon (knee) is a candidate to be activated from injured reserve later this season, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
In the midst of a 44-yard, one touchdown effort Week 1, Dixon limped off the field and diagnosed with a knee injury of unknown severity. Within days, he was placed on IR, meaning he must miss at least eight weeks. Considering the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, Dixon's first chance to return to the field will be Nov. 18 against the Bengals.
