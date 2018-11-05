Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be in trouble with league
Coach John Harbaugh dropped a hint that Dixon (knee) may be in danger of facing league discipline again, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Harbaugh said the Ravens need clearance from the NFL before they can bring Dixon back on the practice field, suggesting there's something at play besides the knee injury that landed the running back on injured reserve after Week 1. Dixon will be eligible to return after a Week 10 bye, but it doesn't seem the Ravens are counting on much -- especially not after they traded for Ty Montgomery.
