Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be on roster bubble
Dixon did not make Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic's initial roster projection after Baltimore's first preseason game.
This is just one beat writer's projection with plenty of time to go in the preseason, but it provides some insight into Dixon's current standing in the roster shuffle. Dixon is in the final year of his rookie deal after three underwhelming seasons and Baltimore made several big additions to the backfield in the offseason. Keeping Dixon would mean keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster, a practice that's becoming less and less common in today's NFL, especially when that said back does not contribute on special teams, as Zrebiec notes. Dixon will need to have a splashy preseason to break camp with the Ravens.
