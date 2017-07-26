Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May have shot to return late in year
Dixon (knee/suspension) could be a candidate for Injured Reserve/designated to return, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Initial reports that Dixon will miss the entire season may have been a bit hasty, considering recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus typically requires 4-5 months, which could still allow the second-year back to aim for a return in late November or December. The Ravens won't be counting on any contribution this year, but they'll probably want to monitor his rehab process before completely ruling out a late-season return. Dixon previously loomed as a threat to steal work from Terrance West and Danny Woodhead upon returning from a four-game suspension to start the year. West and Woodhead now appear secure in their respective roles as the lead ballcarrier and top passing-down back, with Javorius Allen, Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell left to compete for the No. 3 job.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Out for season after meniscus repair•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Will require knee surgery•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Facing increased competition after suspension•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Suspended for four games•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Finds end zone in season finale•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Generates career-high 57 yards rushing in Week 16 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...