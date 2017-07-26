Dixon (knee/suspension) could be a candidate for Injured Reserve/designated to return, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Initial reports that Dixon will miss the entire season may have been a bit hasty, considering recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus typically requires 4-5 months, which could still allow the second-year back to aim for a return in late November or December. The Ravens won't be counting on any contribution this year, but they'll probably want to monitor his rehab process before completely ruling out a late-season return. Dixon previously loomed as a threat to steal work from Terrance West and Danny Woodhead upon returning from a four-game suspension to start the year. West and Woodhead now appear secure in their respective roles as the lead ballcarrier and top passing-down back, with Javorius Allen, Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell left to compete for the No. 3 job.