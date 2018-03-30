Ravens coach John Harbaugh mentioned Dixon (knee), Alex Collins and Javorius Allen when discussing the team's backfield for 2018, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports. "I think we have a whole good group of guys," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, we have a starter and Alex has proven that. He had a great year last year. He makes people miss. He breaks tackles, gets yards after contact. This is a player that makes stuff happen. He's exciting. I know our fans love him. And we're going to get Kenneth Dixon back. I think Buck Allen had his best year by far last year. He's kind of growing, coming into his own as a football player. Those are three really good backs."

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Dixon averaged 4.3 yards on 88 carries and caught 30 passes in 12 games as a rookie, setting himself up to compete for the starting job last season. He instead ended up with a six-game suspension and a torn meniscus, ultimately sitting out his entire sophomore campaign. Collins seized the opportunity to rumble for 973 yards and six touchdowns on 212 carries (4.6 average), positioning himself as a clear favorite to reprise the lead role in 2018. However, he doesn't offer much as a pass-catcher, and the Ravens released Danny Woodhead in March. Barring a backfield addition in the early rounds of the upcoming draft, Dixon and Allen figure to compete for a passing-down role, with the opportunity to also spell Collins on some early downs. Dixon is expected to be back at full strength for the offseason program, though the Ravens haven't explicitly confirmed that his rehab process is finished. LSU running back Derrius Guice -- a presumed first- or second-rounder -- was brought in Thursday for a predraft visit, but the Ravens still seem more likely to use their early picks on wide receivers, tight ends or offensive linemen.