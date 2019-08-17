Dixon did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.

The extent of Dixon's knee issue is a bit unclear at this point, but his status for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Eagles may be up in the air. His spot on the 53-man roster is far from a guarantee, so he'll look to return in a timely manner as he competes for a depth role at running back behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.