Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Misses practice Saturday
Dixon did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.
The extent of Dixon's knee issue is a bit unclear at this point, but his status for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Eagles may be up in the air. His spot on the 53-man roster is far from a guarantee, so he'll look to return in a timely manner as he competes for a depth role at running back behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.
