Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Misses third straight practice
Dixon (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon has missed three consecutive practices after injuring his hamstring Thursday, and while there's been nothing to indicate it's a serious issue, any missed time is problematic for a player looking to rebound from a lost season. Dixon missed all of 2017 due to a torn meniscus and is now hoping to push Javorius Allen for the right to serve as a change-of-pace complement to lead runner Alex Collins. It isn't out of the question for Baltimore to find roles for all three backs.
