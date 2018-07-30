Dixon (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon has missed three consecutive practices after injuring his hamstring Thursday, and while there's been nothing to indicate it's a serious issue, any missed time is problematic for a player looking to rebound from a lost season. Dixon missed all of 2017 due to a torn meniscus and is now hoping to push Javorius Allen for the right to serve as a change-of-pace complement to lead runner Alex Collins. It isn't out of the question for Baltimore to find roles for all three backs.

