Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Misses two more practices
Dixon (knee) didn't practice Sunday or Monday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The same goes for Gus Edwards, who hasn't been reported with any injury. The Ravens may be down to Mark Ingram, Justice Hill, De'Lance Turner and Tyler Ervin in the backfield for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
