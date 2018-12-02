Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Nets nine touches in return
Dixon rushed for 37 yards on eight carries and added a six-yard catch in his return from injured-reserve, a 26-16 win over Atlanta.
Coming off of a knee injury, Dixon slid in for veteran Alex Collins (foot) who was placed on injured reserve this week. Rookie Gus Edwards is averaging 20 carries per game over the past three weeks and figures to be the lead back moving forward with Ty Montgomery serving as the pass-catcher and Dixon and Lamar Jackson adding to the ground attack. Next Sunday could be a good matchup for Dixon as the Chiefs are surrendering a sizable 5.0 yards per opponent carry. The key will be whether the Ravens keep the game close enough to be able to continue to rely on the run.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Will dress Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Could be activated for Week 13•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Designated to return from IR•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be in trouble with league•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be activated from IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...