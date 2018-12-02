Dixon rushed for 37 yards on eight carries and added a six-yard catch in his return from injured-reserve, a 26-16 win over Atlanta.

Coming off of a knee injury, Dixon slid in for veteran Alex Collins (foot) who was placed on injured reserve this week. Rookie Gus Edwards is averaging 20 carries per game over the past three weeks and figures to be the lead back moving forward with Ty Montgomery serving as the pass-catcher and Dixon and Lamar Jackson adding to the ground attack. Next Sunday could be a good matchup for Dixon as the Chiefs are surrendering a sizable 5.0 yards per opponent carry. The key will be whether the Ravens keep the game close enough to be able to continue to rely on the run.