Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: No competition for backup carries
Dixon is the presumed clear-cut No. 2 running back behind Gus Edwards for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Buccaneers with Ty Montgomery (coach's decision) inactive for the contest.
Dixon has impressed while taking 16 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 27 yards. The second-year back won't have Montgomery to compete with for carries behind Gus Edwards, although Javorius Allen, who hasn't logged any snaps from scrimmage over the last pair of contests, will be in uniform as the presumed No. 3 running back.
