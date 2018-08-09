Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Not playing Thursday
Dixon (undisclosed) is not playing in Thursday's game against the Rams, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
After taking the field in full uniform during pre-game warmups, Dixon was no longer suited up when it was time for the opening kickoff. He missed more than a week of practice with a hamstring issue earlier in training camp and was removed from Tuesday's session with an undisclosed injury. Dixon's continued absence makes Javorius Allen a clear favorite for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
