Dixon (undisclosed) is not playing in Thursday's game against the Rams, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

After taking the field in full uniform during pre-game warmups, Dixon was no longer suited up when it was time for the opening kickoff. He missed more than a week of practice with a hamstring issue earlier in training camp and was removed from Tuesday's session with an undisclosed injury. Dixon's continued absence makes Javorius Allen a clear favorite for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

