Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Not practicing
Dixon (undisclosed) hasn't participated in OTAs this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Dixon can't afford to miss too much practice time this spring/summer, as he'll need to compete for a roster spot after the Ravens signed Mark Ingram and used a fourth-round pick on Justice Hill. The 25-year-old running back averaged 5.6 yards on 60 carries last years, but injuries and suspension have limited him to 18 games through three seasons in the NFL. Passing downs may offer Dixon his best chance at a meaningful role, though he doesn't exactly fit the scatback profile at 5-foot-10, 228 pounds.
