Dixon (knee) will miss the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair his medial meniscus Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a crushing blow to the Baltimore backfield. The initial expectation was that Dixon would have the meniscus trimmed, which would have had a quicker recovery time but also adds risk of further knee issues in the future. Dixon instead had his meniscus repaired, which is a procedure that generally comes with a recovery window of 4-to-5 months, according to Rapoport. Baltimore has already brought in Bobby Rainey for a workout as a potential depth option in the backfield, but the news of Dixon being out for the season truly puts increased pressure on Terrance West and Danny Woodhead. If Baltimore does not go outside the franchise to add another running back, look for West to see the bulk of the carries while Woodhead sees most of the snaps in obvious passing situations.