Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Paces Ravens in scrimmage yards
Dixon rushed six times for 32 yards and caught three of his four targets for 24 receiving yards in Monday night's 20-19 win over the Colts in the third preseason game.
Dixon showed some juice, making chunk plays both on the ground and in the air. He entered Monday's contest after Buck Allen, who finished with three carries for 19 yards and two catches for 11 more. With projected starter Alex Collins not playing, both Dixon and Allen acquitted themselves nicely, with Dixon's 56 scrimmage yards leading the Ravens.
