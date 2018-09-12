Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Placed on IR
The Ravens placed Dixon (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore reports.
Dixon took 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo, getting all of his touches after the Ravens pulled some of their starters in the third quarter. The 2016 fourth-round pick has already missed 20 games due to injury or suspension and will now be out for at least the next eight weeks. Baltimore promoted De'Lance Turner from the practice squad to replace Dixon as the No. 3 running back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...