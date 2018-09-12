The Ravens placed Dixon (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore reports.

Dixon took 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo, getting all of his touches after the Ravens pulled some of their starters in the third quarter. The 2016 fourth-round pick has already missed 20 games due to injury or suspension and will now be out for at least the next eight weeks. Baltimore promoted De'Lance Turner from the practice squad to replace Dixon as the No. 3 running back.

