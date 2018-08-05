Dixon (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon had missed just over a week of training camp after tweaking his hamstring in late July, but the issue has subsided as he projects to compete for a change-of-pace role in the Ravens' backfield behind likely starter Alex Collins. Dixon missed the entirety of his 2017 campaign due to a torn meniscus, so a swift return to full health will be key for Dixon throughout the preseason.

