Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Returns to practice
Dixon (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon had missed just over a week of training camp after tweaking his hamstring in late July, but the issue has subsided as he projects to compete for a change-of-pace role in the Ravens' backfield behind likely starter Alex Collins. Dixon missed the entirety of his 2017 campaign due to a torn meniscus, so a swift return to full health will be key for Dixon throughout the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...