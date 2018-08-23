Dixon (undisclosed) return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

That said, the report suggests that Dixon does not appear to be moving around at full strength. It's unclear if the running back had a minor setback, of if he is still shaking off the rust following an injury-marred 2017 campaign. Generally speaking, however, coach John Harbaugh has been pleased with what he's seen from Dixon this summer, but for the time being Alex Collins and Javorius Allen remains ahead of Dixon in Baltimore's backfield pecking order.

More News
Our Latest Stories