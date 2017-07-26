Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Ruled out for season by coach
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Dixon (knee/suspension) is out for the season.
Meniscus repair surgery typically comes with a timeline of 4-5 months, which might seem to give Dixon a shot at returning for the final few weeks of the season. Rather than rushing him back with the hope he can make some kind of slight late-season contribution, the Ravens want Dixon to focus on coming back at full strength for 2018. Terrance West and Danny Woodhead no longer have serious competition for their respective roles as the lead ballcarrier and top pass-catching back, with Javorius Allen, Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell likely resigned to competing for the No. 3 job.
