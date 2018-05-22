Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Says knee is healthy
Dixon indicated after Monday's practice that his knee "feels totally well" and he is ready to play, the Ravens' official site reports.
Dixon was expected to challenge for the starting job in the backfield entering last season, but a four-game suspension followed by a season-ending meniscus tear ended his chances of seizing it. Alex Collins earned that title by averaging 4.6 yards per carry over 15 contests last season, falling just short of 1,000 rushing yards (973) for the campaign. While Collins enters 2018 in firm position to keep the starting gig, Dixon and Javorius Allen remain in the competition for carries and pass-catching opportunities as well. Dixon has proven particularly proficient in the latter of the two areas when healthy, hauling in 30 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.
