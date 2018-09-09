Dixon ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo.

Dixon put the finishing touches on Sunday's beatdown with a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Sunday was a tough game with which to judge a back as Baltimore took a dominant lead early. Dixon probably got more work than he normally would. That, and a potential late-game injury, will be worth watching in the coming week.

More News
Our Latest Stories