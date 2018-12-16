Dixon rushed 11 times for 48 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Dixon saw a slight increase from the eight carries apiece he logged in the past two games, with Ty Montgomery's inactive status helping him lock in backup duties for the afternoon. Dixon continues to be efficient on a per-touch basis, and his workload could continue its upward trend against the Chargers in a Saturday night Week 16 matchup.