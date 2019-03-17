Dixon and Gus Edwards figure to rotate in behind Mark Ingram in 2019, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

Dixon took advantage of his limited opportunities last season with 60 carries for 333 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns in six games, but he also coughed up two fumbles during the regular season and another in Baltimore's lone playoff contest. He now projects as the No. 3 running back in a run-heavy offense, with some chance to land on the roster bubble this summer if the Ravens draft or sign additional competition. Passing downs could represent Dixon's best chance at a regular role, considering Ingram is locked in as the starter and Edwards proved reliable as an inside runner last year. That being said, Ingram has a 228-36 advantage over Dixon in career receptions.