Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Stuck behind Ingram in Baltimore
Dixon and Gus Edwards figure to rotate in behind Mark Ingram in 2019, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.
Dixon took advantage of his limited opportunities last season with 60 carries for 333 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns in six games, but he also coughed up two fumbles during the regular season and another in Baltimore's lone playoff contest. He now projects as the No. 3 running back in a run-heavy offense, with some chance to land on the roster bubble this summer if the Ravens draft or sign additional competition. Passing downs could represent Dixon's best chance at a regular role, considering Ingram is locked in as the starter and Edwards proved reliable as an inside runner last year. That being said, Ingram has a 228-36 advantage over Dixon in career receptions.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Makes late impact through air•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Leads way on ground•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Maintains modest role•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Sees slight bump in workload•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: No competition for backup carries•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Could see role grow•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...