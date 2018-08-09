Dixon (undisclosed) is in uniform for Thursday's preseason game versus the Rams, Kyle J. Andrews of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

During warmups, Dixon was seen running routes, which comes on the heels of a hamstring injury that held him out for the majority of training camp to date. If he plays, he could earn a sizable workload with starter Alex Collins likely contained to minimal work in the exhibition opener.

