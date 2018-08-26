Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Tallies 20 total yards in preseason win
Dixon rushed five times for two yards and brought in all three of his targets for 18 yards in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.
Dixon clearly couldn't get anything going on the ground, but he showed off his pass-catching acumen while drawing the start. The 24-year-old seems like he has a firm hold on the No. 3 running back job behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, a role that could give him some utility in deeper PPR formats to open the season.
