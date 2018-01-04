Dixon (knee) will be ready when the Ravens begin OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A torn meniscus ended Dixon's sophomore campaign before it could ever get off the ground as he suffered the injury early in training camp. Dixon was expected to enter the season with an edge over Terrance West as the Ravens' primary two-down back with Danny Woodhead set to take on pass-catching duties on third downs. It's encouraging that Dixon appears to be in line to resume football activities when Baltimore ramps things back up later in the spring, but he'll face a new challenge after Alex Collins enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 for the Ravens. With that, Dixon will likely enter OTAs as the fourth running back on the Ravens' depth chart.