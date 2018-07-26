Dixon's early exit from practice Thursday was attributed to a tweaked hamstring, Jeff Zrebiec of the Atlantic reports.

That Dixon's injury appears to be a minor one and unrelated to previous knee issues is good news for the 24-year-old, who last suited up for a game in 2016. For now, Dixon slots in as the Ravens' No. 3 running back behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, but if healthy, the 2016 fourth-rounder figures to push Allen for the No. 2 slot, as well as potentially eat into Collins' workload as the 2018 campaign progresses.

