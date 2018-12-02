Dixon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, one day after the Ravens activated him from injured reserve, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon, who was shut down with the injury after logging 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the season-opening win over the Bills, took the roster spot of Alex Collins (foot). Though Collins had served as the Ravens' running back for most of the season before landing on IR, Gus Edwards had supplanted him as the favored option out of the backfield the last two weeks while working alongside dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Edwards should at least tentatively continue to top the depth chart with Dixon back in the fold, though the Louisiana Tech product could immediately push Ty Montgomery for No. 2 duties. Dixon, a 2016 fourth-round pick, offers the Ravens a diverse skill set out of the backfield. He possesses the speed and shiftiness to contribute as an outside-the-tackles runner and as a pass catcher and can also absorb punishment in short-yardage scenarios thanks to his sturdy 5-foot-10, 212-pound frame.