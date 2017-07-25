Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Will require knee surgery
Dixon was diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon was already set to miss the first four games of the 2017 campaign for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but the knee setback likely ensures that he'll be sidelined for the remainder of training camp, and possibly for additional time after the suspension ends. Meniscus tears often require a six-to-eight-week recovery time, but depending on the severity, that timetable could be prolonged, which is a distinct possibility with Dixon given that this is his third knee injury in the last 12 months. In order to address Dixon's absence in camp, the Ravens are looking into signing free agent running back Bobby Rainey, but he'll be well behind Terrance West and Danny Woodhead on the depth chart. West and Woodhead may continue to see the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield even once Dixon heals up.
