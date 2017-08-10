Ravens' Kenny Bell: Sidelined for preseason opener
Bell (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Washington.
Entering his third year, time is running out for Bell to finally make a roster and earn some regular season action. This injury won't make it any easier for him. Bell will have another week to recover enough to play the Dolphins.
