Bell (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how serious this injury is, but it doesn't bode well for Bell's chances of making the 53-man roster. Since entering the league in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, Bell still doesn't have a reception.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories